Submitted photo Devi Bollywood Performing Arts brings its artistic blend of dance to the Letchworth Central School auditorium on April 15.

GAINESVILLE — Once again the Arts Council for Wyoming County, with sponsorship from Tompkins Community Bank, will be presenting its yearly dance performance.

“We have been doing an annual dance production like this for, I don’t know ,12 or 13 years? We always bring in a professional dance company to do the performance,” said Jacqueline Swaby, executive director of the Arts Council for Wyoming County.

