GAINESVILLE — Once again the Arts Council for Wyoming County, with sponsorship from Tompkins Community Bank, will be presenting its yearly dance performance.
“We have been doing an annual dance production like this for, I don’t know ,12 or 13 years? We always bring in a professional dance company to do the performance,” said Jacqueline Swaby, executive director of the Arts Council for Wyoming County.
This year, Devi Bollywood Performing Arts will be performing at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Letchworth Central School auditorium.
Devi Bollywood Performing Arts was founded in 2013 by Gaitrie Subryan. It is rooted in dance forms from India: classical dance, folk dance, and Bollywood dance, with an artistic blend of Western dance forms.
This unique combination, with a focus on footwork, abhinaya (facial expressions), and fluidity of movements that come from Indian dance, have made the work stand out.
Devi Bollywood Performing Arts’ mission is to build strong communities, celebrate diversity and foster inclusion through dance. The troupe engages in a collaborative practice with myriad artists and aesthetics from all backgrounds; music and dance can transcend boundaries and build community with individuals from all backgrounds.
The troupe has performed at Shea’s and Ujima Theater and taken part in festivals and events in the Western New York area, such as the Elmwood Festival of the Arts, Buffalo without Borders, Dance Days of Buffalo, Taste of Diversity, and many others. Each performer within the troupe is dedicated to the craft, teaching at various studios, offering master workshops, and performing and choreographing for other dance troupes in the area, uplifting performances when together on stage.
Swaby said the dance selection every year is done by her scouting out and attending performances, looking for which company will be the next one to bring to Wyoming County.
“Some of the things I’m looking for ... is that exposure, bringing in something new and different to our community that perhaps most people might not normally have access to,” she said.
This year Subryan was one of the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council’s GLOWCreatives artists, so Swaby got to learn about her company through that connection.
The concert is a free ticketed event, with an optional donation at the door.
Tickets may be picked up at any Tompkins Community Bank in Wyoming County, GO ART! in Batavia, Genesee Valley Council on the Arts in Mt. Morris, and the ACWC in Perry.
Letchworth Central School is located at 5550 School Road in Gainesville.
For more information, call (585) 237-3517.
