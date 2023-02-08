LAKEVILLE – From meatball sliders to homemade s’mores, there was no shortage of things to eat at the inaugural FLX West Food Festival.
The event at Willow Creek Venue in Lakeville on Sunday was organized by the Livingston County Chamber of Commerce. The goal was to not only bring the community together but to also help showcase all that the area has to offer.
“It is about supporting the local restaurants, food and beverage industry here in Livingston County and the Western Finger Lakes region,” said Chamber President and CEO Laura Lane.
“Being the western gateway to the Finger Lakes, as people are passing through on their way into the Finger Lakes from the Buffalo area on out west, we want them to know the food and beverage scene here in Livingston County and folks coming down from Rochester to know what we have to offer,” said Lane.
Hundreds of hungry and thirsty of people were expected to attend the event. Some came with empty stomachs and taste buds ready to sample the food.
From hot to cold food, Lane says there was a little bit of something for everyone at the festival.
“There are meatball sliders, seafood chowder, there is jambalaya, there is greek food, there is sweets and treats, there is pretzels and then on the beverage side we have distilleries, we have a number of our craft breweries from beer to cider, wineries to the whole works,” said Lane.
Partyman Catering was of the more popular vendors at the event. The company is based in Avon and does catering for weddings, graduation parties, business meetings, birthdays, bridal shower, or other special event.
Chef Robin Hoh is not only a cook but also an expert s’mores maker. He said what makes his food great is that everything is homemade.
“We hand make all of these marshmallows in house and then we decorate them, we bring them out and then just torch them and serve them to people.
The s’mores – they’re not just for camping – begin with homemade marshmallows.
“We do sell them non-toasted, so you can actually pick them up at our facility and toast them up yourself,” said Hoh.
They are s’mores and a business that Springwater resident Molly Moon says she never knew about before.
“I have seen both places that I did not know where in Livingston County area but also businesses who I did not know made,”that”, Like party man catering and they make their signature s’mores sticks, that I have never even heard of before, which is phenomenal. So a little bit of both, so new business and also new things that businesses can offer,” said Moon.
Vendor and Caledonia resident Eli Tate owns, “L.I.T.”, which stands for “lost in the sauce” and says his sauces not offer something different and are unique from other sauces that are out on the shelves.
“The most unique thing about my sauces is that they are all natural ingredients, no corn syrup – never in any of my sauces – and that is the biggest uniqueness as compared to like Walmart or anything and usually if you look at the ingredients on other products the first thing is corn syrup,” said Tate.
From sweet to savory his sauces are tasty but also in high demand, at the festival people were waiting in long lines just to sample his sauces. For him it was an honor just to be at the event and know that people were enjoying his product.
“They are all fresh ingredients and I am making these all myself and the other unique cool thing that I like can point out by being here, I mean it is Black History Month and I was asked to come here and I think I am one of the only black vendors here but it is still a cool thing that I am getting invited and I am getting to promote my great sauces,” said Tate.
Also at the event was Tracey Bloom, a Finger Lakes native who has taken her talents south to Atlanta, Ga. Named on of the top 25 chefs in Atlanta, she is a graduate from the Culinary Institute of America. Bloom has appeared on “Top Chef,” “Supermarket Superstar” and “Don’t Be Tardy.” In addition to meeting fans she also showed people that cooking can be fun.
“I hope that people will realize that the intimidation that they see in some dishes, especially risotto, that will be removed because cooking is really simple,” said Bloom,
Wegmans sushi chef Aaron Young was also trying to educate people about the importance of eating healthy and that making sushi can be simple.
“It is really easy to make if you use the right portions and know how to roll and you also know exactly what you are putting in it, when you are buying your own ingredients. When you do it yourself and you know what you are putting into it,” said Young.
Guests paid admission to the event, then purchase tasting tickets inside the venue. Those 21 and older were given a wristband at entry that allowed them taste samples from breweries, cideries and others.
At the end of the day Lane said vendors turned in those tickets and got paid for each tasting they served up.
“The food vendors that are here, they are getting paid at the end of the day, so they are going to turn in their tickets and we are going to write them a check for the amount of tastings that they have provided,” said Lane.
Lane said she hopes the event will become an annual tradition to show people the different foods and drinks that are in the area and to also get people to get outside and check them out after the event is over.
“We are encouraging people to get out of your cars, stop into local food vendors and show them your support,” Lane said. “They really, really need it at this time.”