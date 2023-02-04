LAKEVILLE – Hundreds of hungry and thirsty guests are expected to converge near Conesus Lake on Feb. 5 for the inaugural FLX West Food Fest.
The festival is a culinary celebration of the Western Finger Lakes Region.
The festival, described as a food, drink and lifestyle event, is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. at Willow Creek Venue, 3100 Rochester Rd.
Festival organizers said the event is “a perfect occasion for attendees to indulge in masterpieces created by local and celebrity chefs, watch cooking demonstrations, meet local brewers and shop for gourmet specialty foods and fine crafts.
The event, according to Livingston County Area Chamber of Commerce President Laura Lane, “looks to promote the emerging culinary scene in the region and support local businesses.”
Among the chefs to be featured are:
n Tracey Bloom, a Finger Lakes native who has taken her talents south to Atlanta, Ga. Named on of the top 25 chefs in Atlanta, she is a graduate from the Culinary Institute of America. Bloom has appeared on “Top Chef,” “Supermarket Superstar” and “Don’t Be Tardy.” She is expected to share favorite recipes that have been featured in restaurants where she has worked.
n Paul Tomasso, co-owner of Something Delicious Bakery in Rochester, will prepare fried chicken sliders at the festival. The fried chicken will be a play on the recipe from “Chicken Guy,” a casual restaurant franchise owned by Guy Fieri. Tomasso became familiar with Fieri’s recipe while appearing on Fieri’s “Chance of a Lifetime” television series.
n Lorenzo Boni, executive chef for Barilla America, will also be in the festival’s demonstration kitchen. Boni grew up with a passion for Italian food in Bologna, Italy. While studying culinary arts, he traveled extensively throughout Italy and the United States, immersing himself in regional cuisines and working in many top-rated restaurants throughout Italy.
Among the festival’s demonstrators will be Wegmans, doing sushi rolling, and Partyman Catering, with a “S’mores Up” demonstration.
General admission tickets are $10 (those age 21 and older with identification will be given a wristband at entry).
Tasting tickets, good for food and beverage tastings, are $2 each.
Tickets are available online through Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/yzj3a23m, and from the Livingston County Area Chamber of Commerce office, 4635 Millennium Drive, Geneseo. Tickets and VIP packages will not be available at the door. Tasting tickets will be available at the event for attendees with general admission tickets or VIP entry. Tasting tickets are also available on Eventbrite and at the Chamber office.
The festival is being organized by the Livingston County Area Chamber of Commerce. Sponsors include Barilla America, C&R Food Service, ingredients PLUS, Water Treatment by Culligan, Wegmans, Power & Construction Group, Genesee Construction and SUNY Geneseo Campus Auxiliary Services.
For updates, follow @FLXWestFoodFest on social media.
For more information, go to www.livingstoncountychamber.com or call (585) 243-2222.
Festival seeks additional volunteers
Additional volunteers are being sought for the inaugural FLX West Food Festival on Sunday. Various opportunities are available spread over two separate shifts.
Each volunteer receives two complimentary general admission tickets to the event.
The Chamber is using SignUp to organize volunteers. To become a volunteer:
n To see volunteer spots, go to https://signup.com/go/HaAtidu.
n Review the options listed and choose the spot(s) you like.
n Sign up. You will not need to register an account or keep a password on SignUp.
Those who prefer not to use their email address, or who may not have an email address, may contact the Chamber at (585) 243-2222.