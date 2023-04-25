BATAVIA — The Ascension Parish Altar & Rosary Society will conduct a chicken barbecue on May 20.
Doors will open 5 p.m. at Ascension Parish Hall on 17 Sumner St. with parking behind the building. Live music by the Rustic Ramblers and dancing will take place 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The menu will include barbecue chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, a dinner roll, dessert, and coffee or tea. Tickets are $20 eat-in, $15 takeout, $10 music only.
A cash bar with beer and wine and pizza slices will also be available for purchase, parish officials said.
See Connie after the 4 p.m. Saturday Mass for tickets. Tickets are also available at the parish office during normal business hours.
