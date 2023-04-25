BATAVIA — The Ascension Parish Altar & Rosary Society will conduct a chicken barbecue on May 20.

Doors will open 5 p.m. at Ascension Parish Hall on 17 Sumner St. with parking behind the building. Live music by the Rustic Ramblers and dancing will take place 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

