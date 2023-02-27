BATAVIA — St. James Episcopal Church is again offering its annual “Fry-Day Night Fish Frys.”
Meals will be served 4:30 p.m. to sold out Fridays from March 3 to March 31.
Updated: February 27, 2023 @ 5:55 am
The meals will include baked or fried fish, baked potato or french fries, coleslaw and bread. Cost is $15 and $5 for dessert.
Credit cards are accepted.
