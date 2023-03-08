BETHANY — Two all-you-can-eat breakfasts have been announced by the Bethany Volunteer Fire Department.
The meals are set for 8 a.m. to noon or sold out at the Bethany Community Center on 10510 Bethany Center Rd.
The first will take place Sunday with another to follow April 2.
Meals will include scrambled eggs, two meats, toast, pancakes, sausage gravy and biscuits, home fries, juice and coffee.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 7 to 12 years old, and free for children 6 years old and younger.
Call Carl at (585) 356-2658 for more information.
