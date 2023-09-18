Casper Farms Beef specializes in all-natural beef. The family owned and operated farm has been raising beef since the 1980s. Now primarily Angus crossed animals, Casper Farms has a small, carefully selected herd of cows. Those cows spring the calves that continually produce premium beef.
Animals at the farm are raised on pasture in Stafford and fed free choice dry hay with supplemented non-gmo ground corn. This helps achieve marbling, which makes great beef.
In June, Casper Farms Beef opened its beef store to the community but did not host a grand opening. Recently, Casper Farms Beef was chosen Best Farm and placed third in the Beat Meat category in the “GLOW Best of the Best” awards by readers of The Daily News and The Livingston County News.
“We thought now would be a great opportunity to host an open house,” said Casper Farms co-owner Crystal Casper. “We just want to get the word out to the public showing what the store is all about and what our farm can offer.”
The open house is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at 6671 Main Road, Stafford.
During the open house patrons can expect to see vendors including Cravin Curbside and Blue Grove. Dublin Corners and Black Creekside Ciders will be serving drinks from 1 to 6 p.m. with music by Rag Tag Ramble and more.
“Everybody can enjoy the music and the day while they’re there and seeing everything,” said Crystal.
There will also be calf cuddling and pumpkins for children to enjoy during the event.
All meat sold by Casper Farms is USDA inspected and vacuum sealed to maintain its quality.
“Our intention when we opened was to only stick with the sale of beef, but we’ve diversified and expanded to pork and chicken as well,” said Crystal. “Our meat is all USDA processed, which is something we require from our store. The USDA butchering facilities ensure the meat is inspected and provide a guarantee of cleanliness and safety enduring the best and healthiest products available for our consumers.”
Casper Farms specializes in beef with a selection of all cuts including roast, steaks (such as Delmonico and New York Strip), burgers, ribs, and Tomahawk steaks. They also raise and sell pork including roast, ham, bacon, hot dogs and a large selection of pork sausage. There is a limited supply of all-natural cage free USDA inspected chicken including a selection of whole chicken, breasts, thighs, and four flavors of chicken sausages. Add some additional flavor to your newly purchased beef or pork with Casper Farms selection of homemade rubs such as Big Bad Beef Rub, Cowboy Steak Rub or Sweet Maple Garlic & Onion Dry Rub.
“When you visit our store, you can expect a friendly and positive atmosphere to shop in. It’s such a clean and wholesome place to come to. It’s not a grocery store. It’s everything that we do. It’s positive, it’s happy, it’s friendly!” said Crytal.
Casper Farms also sells locally-sourced products including Michelle’s Cookie, cream and fruit pies, breads and cinnamon rolls made fresh by the Amish ladies from Penn Yan.
The store is stocked with coffees from Evening Star, honey from R and J Brewer; maple syrup from Happy Hill Maple of Pavilion; all-natural organic cow soaps from Valley View Farmstead of Dansville; Acomb family cookbooks; Awesome Sauce; pickles from Happy Pickle of Greece; milk and cheeses from Craig’s Creamery and cage-free farm fresh eggs. Visitors may also wish to try some cake pops or freeze-dried candy from Sub Zero Freeze Dried during a visit.
“Our belief here at Casper Farms is to raise our animals the way nature intended. We raise healthy animals in a natural way without the use of antibiotics, steroids or hormones. Our cattle is raised in a stress-free environment,” Crystal said.
“We are committed to raising the healthiest, best tasting beef around,” she said. “When you buy direct from the farmer, you get true farmer-to-table goodness.”
Casper Farms Beef is open by appointment only Monday through Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, visit CasperFarmsBeef.com or call Crystal at (585) 478-6326.