WARSAW — A takeout chicken barbecue will be offered Saturday by the First United Methodist Church.
The barbecue will take place at 4:30 p.m. until meals are sold out at the church at 6 W. Court St. It will include homemade pies and desserts.
Cost is $14 for adults and $7 for children less than 12 years old.
No dining room or drive-up services will be available. But delivery will be available in the village by calling (585) 786-5570.
All delivery requests must be made no later than 4 p.m. Saturday.