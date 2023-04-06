WARSAW — An upcoming series of events has been announced by the United Church of Warsaw.
The church at 22 South Main St. will conduct a rummage sale 4 to 7 p.m. April 13: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 14; and a bag sale 9 a.m. to noon April 15.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WARSAW — An upcoming series of events has been announced by the United Church of Warsaw.
The church at 22 South Main St. will conduct a rummage sale 4 to 7 p.m. April 13: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 14; and a bag sale 9 a.m. to noon April 15.
The church will conduct its 110th annual May Breakfast 6:30 to 9 a.m. May 1.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1