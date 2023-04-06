WARSAW — An upcoming series of events has been announced by the United Church of Warsaw.

The church at 22 South Main St. will conduct a rummage sale 4 to 7 p.m. April 13: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 14; and a bag sale 9 a.m. to noon April 15.

