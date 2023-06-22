INDIAN FALLS — Indian Falls United Methodist Church will host its 79th annual Strawberry Social on Wednesday.
The event will is eat-in or takeout. It will feature a large variety of strawberry desserts starting at 4 p.m.
It will also feature:
n A chicken barbecue from 4 p.m. until meals are sold out.
Cost is $1 per person while children less than 4 years old are free. Dinners will include a half chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, a roll and drink.
n Hot dogs and drinks will be available for $5.
n An auction will start at 6 p.m. It will include baskets, gift certificates, pies, plants and more.
The church is located at 7908 Alleghany Rd. Call (585) 762-9105 for more information.