INDIAN FALLS — Indian Falls United Methodist Church will host its 79th annual Strawberry Social on Wednesday.

The event will is eat-in or takeout. It will feature a large variety of strawberry desserts starting at 4 p.m.

It will also feature:

n A chicken barbecue from 4 p.m. until meals are sold out.

Cost is $1 per person while children less than 4 years old are free. Dinners will include a half chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, a roll and drink.

n Hot dogs and drinks will be available for $5.

n An auction will start at 6 p.m. It will include baskets, gift certificates, pies, plants and more.

The church is located at 7908 Alleghany Rd. Call (585) 762-9105 for more information.

