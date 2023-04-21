GAINESVILLE — A drive-thru swiss steak dinner will be conducted Thursday at Gainesville United Methodist Church.
Serving starts 5 p.m. at the church on 7 South Main St. Cost is $15.
Updated: April 21, 2023 @ 10:29 am
Dinners will include swiss, steak, vegetables and dessert.
Text or call (585) 689-4033.
