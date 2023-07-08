CORFU — The Corfu Farmers Market kicks off its year this Monday and invites area residents and the community to attend every Monday through Sept. 25.
This year, the market will offer a variety of special events and activities. On Aug. 7, the market will hold a National Night Out featuring, local fire department and police displays, children’s bike parade and safety. On Sept. 11, there will be a tailgate party for the Monday Night Football game.
“The Corfu Farmers Market is a community staple, providing fresh, locally grown produce and handmade goods to the area — over 11 vendors this year with amazing offerings,” Market Manager Katy Hobbs said in a press release. “New entertainment this year, we will be offering three live music nights (Davey O., In the House, Maria Sebastian), three nights of local team trivia and weekly food trucks.”
Hobbs said the market is excited to host its weekly Kidz Korner. There will also be Find the Sunflower, hidden among a weekly vendor for children visiting the market to find.
“We look forward to welcoming back our loyal customers and meeting new ones in the 2023 season,” Hobbs said.
The market manager said the market got a grant from Farm Credit East.
“It was a $500 grant to northeast farmers’ markets. We were thankful for that. It really helped our farmers market,” she said. “It really helped us with our programming and our marketing efforts — especially our marketing efforts. We are looking at purchasing additional signage, we are looking at working with our local media.”
The market will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Corfu United Presbyterian Church, 63 Alleghany Rd. For more information about the Corfu Farmers Market and the upcoming season, visit its website at www.corfuny.gov.