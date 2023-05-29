Springtime on the farm is time to slow down
Birds chirping, gardens growing, sun shining. Spring has sprung!
Here in Wyoming County and the surrounding areas, where dairy is our biggest industry, we see so many signs of spring.
Perhaps one of the biggest signs being farm equipment. All farm machinery is equipped with SMV, or Slow Moving Vehicle, signs. These signs are reflective, red and orange triangles found on the backs of all tractors and implements.
Machinery also has flashers and turning signals.
As you are driving, please be aware of these signs and signals as they are there to keep both you and our farmers safe.
The weather is getting nicer and that means farmers are heading to the fields. For the next several months, farmers will be even busier plowing, planting, fertilizing, harvesting, and more. For the ag community, this time is known as crop season. During crop season, you may find yourself behind a piece of farm equipment. If you do, please slow down, be patient, and be respectful.
Remember, these are our families and our friends. They are doing their job so you can eat three times a day.
While you’re behind that farmer, take a moment to be thankful as these men and women are working hard, caring for their animals and the environment, all to produce wholesome, nutritious products.
So when you see that tractor, please slow down and thank a farmer.
Meghan Youngers is the Wyoming County Dairy Ambassador. Members of the Wyoming County Dairy Ambassador program write columns each month for The Daily News about their experiences as dairy princesses and the dairy industry. Read past columns at www.thedailynewsonline.com.