ALABAMA — A chicken barbecue will be conducted April 16 by the Alabama Fire Department.
The barbecue will be eat-in or takeout. It will take place 11:30 a.m. to sold out at the Alabama Firemen’s Recreation Hall on Route 63 in South Alabama.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ALABAMA — A chicken barbecue will be conducted April 16 by the Alabama Fire Department.
The barbecue will be eat-in or takeout. It will take place 11:30 a.m. to sold out at the Alabama Firemen’s Recreation Hall on Route 63 in South Alabama.
The meal will include a half chicken and sides, a dessert and beverage. Cost is $15.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1