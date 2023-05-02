PIKE — A pancake breakfast, chinese auction and 50/50 raffle will be conducted Sunday at the Pike Fire Hall.
Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for kids. Proceeds will benefit the Pike Junior Firefighter Department.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PIKE — A pancake breakfast, chinese auction and 50/50 raffle will be conducted Sunday at the Pike Fire Hall.
Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for kids. Proceeds will benefit the Pike Junior Firefighter Department.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1