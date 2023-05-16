BYRON — The annual Memorial Day chicken barbecue and basket raffle will be conducted May 29 at the Byron Fire Hall.
The event will follow the 11 a.m. parade at the fire hall on Route 262. Meals are eat-in or takeout with no pre-sale tickets.
Meals cost $15. They will include a half chicken, macaroni salad, coleslaw and roll.
The barbecue proceeds will go toward the purchase of a new ambulance for the Byron Fire Department Rescue Squad. Basket Raffle proceeds will support the Ladies Auxiliary.
Winners will be drawn at 1 p.m.