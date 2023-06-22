BATAVIA — Father’s Day meant the Batavia Rotary Club’s annual Fly-In Breakfast fundraiser at the Genesee County Airport.
Mark Snyder, co-chair for the event with Paul Marchese. Snyder estimated there would be about 1,100 guests there for the breakfast.
“This is an all-hands on deck situation. We need all our volunteers to do this,” he said. “We have not only Rotarians, but Rotarians’ family members are here. We also have friends of Rotarians. We have some students who needed some extra credit. We have the Boy Scouts doing stuff here.”
A lot of the food items were donated, he said.
“We had food items donated by Tops. Upstate Milk gave us a bunch of stuff with the milk and the butter and the cheese,” he said. “We also had donations from UMMC. They donated a lot of the stainless steel for us to work with that.”
Without having help from Boshart Enterprises & Aircraft Services, Inc., the club wouldn’t be able to hold the breakfast, he said.
“It takes about 40-50 volunteers to get this to come off,” Snyder said. He said he and Marchese have led this event for the last couple of years.
“A lot of people from the community love to come out. We had several planes and helicopters fly in today that wanted to come for breakfast, because they hear about it from the local airports. We send out a flyer to them.”
One of those pilots was Brad Champlin of Macedon. Champlin flew in for the breakfast in a RotorWay helicopter before returning to Macedon to celebrate Father’s Day with his family.
“It’s probably 45 minutes,” he said of the flight back. This was the first time he flew in for the breakfast, he said.
“It was great. Then they said, because I flew in, breakfast was free,” Champlin said. “That was a bonus I wasn’t expecting. I like going to fly-in breakfasts all over the area, so I sort of pay attention. If the schedule works and the weather works ,,,”
Champlin said his helicopter was home-built, from a kit.
“I started building it in 2002 and then got sidetracked with busy life and didn’t touch it for about 12 years,” he said. “In 2016, I got fired back up on it and I finished it and put it together and started learning how to fly in 2019, and got my license in 2020.”
Among those volunteering was Paul Marchese’s son, Joe.
“It’s a family tradition. I’ve got my grandpa (Francis Marchese) all the way down at the other end, over there. He’s 82, been in Rotary for very long,” Joe Marchese said. “My dad, now me and my brother (Michael) are helping out.”