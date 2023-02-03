Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Windy conditions and snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. High near 5F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Very cold. Low -2F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.