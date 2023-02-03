BLISS — A chicken and biscuit dinner and basket raffle will be conducted Feb. 11 by Girl Scout Troop 93030.
The event is planned for 4 to 6:30 p.m. or sold out at St. Isadore’s Social Center on 3473 East Main St.
Updated: February 3, 2023 @ 11:23 am
The meal is dine-in or takeout, organizers said.
Dinners will include chicken and homestyle biscuits, mashed potatoes, vegetables, applesauce and dessert.
Cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children, and free for children younger than 5 years old.
The basket raffle is $5 per sheet with the drawing at 6:30 p.m.
Call (585) 322-7252 to pre-order or for more information.
