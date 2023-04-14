HOLLEY – The Holley Central School District will thank the district’s senior citizens with the annual Senior Citizen Appreciation Breakfast from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on May 11 in the Holley Elementary Café.
The breakfast is an opportunity to thank the senior citizens in the district community for all they’ve done to support Holley students and schools, school officials said in a news release.
The activity has proved popular in recent years and gives seniors and students alike an opportunity to interact. It typically attracts a good turnout and those involved find it enjoyable.
Those attending must be a resident of the district and age 55 or older.
Reservations are due by May 1. To RSVP, contact Connie Nenni in the district office at (585) 638-6316 ext. 2003.
Transportation to the breakfast is available. Those needing transportation should let the district known when they RSVP for the breakfast.
Holley Central School District senior citizens attend the 2022 Senior Citizen Appreciation Breakfast.
A Holley student pours coffee for a senior attending the 2022 Senior Citizen Appreciation Breakfast.
