HOLLEY – The Holley Central School District will thank the district’s senior citizens with the annual Senior Citizen Appreciation Breakfast from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on May 11 in the Holley Elementary Café.

The breakfast is an opportunity to thank the senior citizens in the district community for all they’ve done to support Holley students and schools, school officials said in a news release.

