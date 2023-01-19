WARSAW — The annual Ice Cream for Breakfast fundraiser is set to return Feb. 4 in the village.
WARSAW — The annual Ice Cream for Breakfast fundraiser is set to return Feb. 4 in the village.
The event will take place 8 a.m. to noon at the Warsaw Moose Lodge on Main Street. It will include Yummies classic breakfast ice cream flavors.
Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children 10 and younger, and free for those less than 2 years old.
The price includes ice cream, a waffle or doughnut, sausage, a drink and toppings, organizers said.
Reservations are encouraged but not necessary. Click the link on the Warsaw Chamber of Commerce Facebook page to make a reservation.
The annual fundraiser is a popular winter event in the village. It typically attracts numerous families for a whimsical and tasty breakfasdt activity.
The money raised will support the Chamber’s downtown beautification fund.
