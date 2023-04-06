KENDALL — Kendall United Methodist Church will conduct its annual Buffalo Roast Dinner on April 22.
The dinner is drive thru/takeout. It will take place 4 to 6 p.m. at the church on 1814 Kendall Rd.
Cost is $18. Call (585) 281-1514 for reservations.
