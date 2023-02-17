NORTH JAVA — The 32nd annual Ash Wednesday Fish Fry will be conducted Wednesday by the North Java Rescue Squad.
Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 9:44 am
NORTH JAVA — The 32nd annual Ash Wednesday Fish Fry will be conducted Wednesday by the North Java Rescue Squad.
Fish fries will be available 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. or sold out. Cost is $15.
The meals are dine-in or takeout. Besides fish, they will include backed potato, macaroni salad, coleslaw, bread and dessert.
Deliveries are available. Call (716) 208-3388 to place an order.
