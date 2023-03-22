March is National Nutrition Month. Every year the Academy for Nutrition and Dietetics plans a month-long celebration of healthy eating habits. This year’s theme – in honor of the observance’s 50th year – is “Fuel Your Future.”
Here are some suggestions you can put into place all year long:
Eat with the environment in mind
We can choose foods with a lower impact on the planet. This could mean purchasing more plant foods, local foods, and foods in little or no packaging. Plant foods have a smaller footprint, meaning fewer resources are needed to grow and transport them. Fresh foods generally have less packaging, so they create less trash. You might also grow your own foods. Did you know you can use your SNAP funds to purchase edible plants or seeds for plants?
See an RD (or SNAP-Ed NY)
Not sure what to make of all the nutrition information available these days? Come to a SNAP-Ed NY class to learn more! We provide general nutrition information based on the MyPlate, free of charge. Looking for one-on-one nutrition advice? You can visit a registered dietician to receive dietary guidance based on your specific health status.
Stay nourished and save money
It is possible to eat healthy on a budget! Plan your shopping trip in advance- this will help you take advantage of sales and avoid buying things you already have. Letting your shopping list guide you around the store can also prevent impulse purchases. Try purchasing budget-friendly options such as frozen veggies, instant brown rice, or canned beans to save time and money.
There are also programs you can use to stretch your dollars. If you receive SNAP funds, you can take advantage of the Double Up Food Bucks program at participating markets and retailers. This program matches up to $20 per day for fresh fruits and vegetables. Senior nutrition checks issued each summer by the Office of the Aging. WIC provides participants with coupons for use at farmers’ markets. The Fresh Connect program issues $2 coupons to SNAP recipients, servicemembers and their families.
Eat a variety of foods from all five food groups.
Mix up your foods to get the most nutrients. This means eating food from all five food groups – fruits, vegetables, grains, protein, and dairy.
Eat them in varied forms. You can purchase produce fresh, frozen, or canned. Choose whole grains, such as whole wheat, oats, or brown rice, and lean meats, fish, or plant-based proteins such as nuts or beans. Look for low-fat or fat free dairy products.
There are many diet fads and trends. Look for evidence-based guidance. You can check the MyPlate site at myplate.gov, or eatright.org for reliable information.
Remember that your body works hard to keep you moving, so nourish it with healthy and delicious foods!
Enjoy tasty meals at home
Cooking at home can be fun and save you time and money in the process. SNAP-Ed NY has a vast library of recipes. By cooking at home, you can control what goes into your meals, and experiment with flavor as much – or as little – as you’d like.
Cooking at home also empowers us to try new things and spend time together in the kitchen. Try finding a dish with a spice you haven’t tried before, or look for something new to you such as West African Peanut Soup (https://tinyurl.com/yksm52ut) or Salmon Cakes with Mango Cucumber Salsa (https://tinyurl.com/5yd3ecfm).
Get the family (or friends) involved too. Cooking together is a fun opportunity to be social. Did you know that allowing kids to help choose and prepare their own food increases the likelihood that they will try new things, and like them?
–––
How do you put these ideas into place in your home? Tell us on social media @SNAPEDNY!
–––
Salmon Cakes with Mango Cucumber Salsa uses salmon, an excellent source of protein and those heart-healthy omega-3 fats. The cakes are topped with mango cucumber salsa. Mangos and cucumbers represent our fruits and vegetables food groups. Adding colorful fruits and veggies to your meal can add a wide array of nutrients. These include vitamin C, vitamin A, magnesium, and potassium.
One cake is one serving, and provides 200 calories, 12g fat, 170mg sodium, 0mg cholesterol, 22g carbohydrates, 5g fiber, and 4g protein.
Salmon Cakes with Mango Cucumber Salsa
Ingredients
1 (15 oz) can salmon, skin and bones removed
½ cup bread crumbs
1 egg, beaten
2 Tbsp mayonnaise
2 Tbsp olive oil, divided
Salt and pepper
Mango Cucumber Salsa
2 ripe mangoes, diced
1 cucumber, seeded and diced
1 red bell pepper, diced
¼ cup cilantro, chopped
1 lime (juiced)
¼ tsp salt
Directions
Salmon Cakes
Combine salmon, bread crumbs, egg, mayonnaise, and 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper
Shape salmon into four patties and refrigerate 20-30 minutes. Make the Mango Cucumber Salsa while you wait.
Heat remaining oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add salmon and cook 5 minutes per side, until browned and cooked through.
Mango Cucumber Salsa
Combine mangoes, cucumber, and red bell pepper in a mixing bowl.
Add cilantro, lime and salt. Stir to combine. Taste and adjust with additional lime juice or salt.
–––
Visit www.SNAPEDNY.org for more tips and tricks and to find virtual or in-person classes.
If you’re interested in learning more about healthy cooking that saves you money, check us out on Facebook @snapedny or email skm99@cornell.edu.
USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides nutrition assistance to people with low income. It can help people buy nutritious foods for a better diet. To find out more, call 1 (800) 352-8401.
–––
Sarah Martin is a lead nutritionist in the SNAP-Ed NY Northwestern Region, which includes Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties. SNAP-Ed NY is funded by SNAP and delivered by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Martin writes a nutrition column for The Daily News. Read past columns at thedailynewsonline.com.