February is National Heart Health Month! It’s also a new year, and more than one-third of Americans have set resolutions. Many of these include eating healthier.
“Healthy” is a broad term. We often associate it with eating fresh foods that have been minimally processed. These include fruits and veggies, whole grains or leaner meats instead of “junk” foods that can be high in saturated fats, sodium, and added sugar. While no foods are outright bad, some foods are less good for us and are best eaten sometimes instead of all the time.
It’s not unusual to hear that we shouldn’t eat too much salt, but why is this the case? Salt, or sodium, is an essential nutrient. That means it’s something our body needs and cannot make itself, so we have to get it from our food and drinks. But we only need a small amount, and it’s easy to overdo it. When we take in too much salt, this important nutrient can become detrimental to our health. It does this by increasing our blood pressure. Over time, this places a burden on our heart and kidneys. It’s important to keep our blood pressure in a healthy range to protect our organs.
Most foods already have some salt in them, but the amounts are small and easy for the body to balance. Foods that are very high in salt are generally processed foods. These include canned soups, frozen dinners, processed meats such as hot dogs, or salted snacks like pretzels or chips.
We can tell if a food is high in sodium by checking the nutrition facts label. Sodium is listed in milligrams or “mg.” A simple rule of thumb is to check the % DV. Every nutrition fact label has a column of percentages on the right-hand side. We can use a 5/20 rule here – 5% or less of anything is low, 20% or more is high. Check the percent sodium to see if the food is high or low in salt.
If you find that your preferred foods are high in salt, there are a few things you can do to reduce salt consumption. One is to look for items that say “low salt,” “no salt added,” or “reduced sodium.” You might also cut back on portion sizes – use less at a time, split a serving with a friend, or save some for later. Broths can be quite salty – you might use less and add some water instead. The same goes for bouillon cubes. These are often considered high-salt foods, but they also offer flexibility and flavor. They’re compact and will stay good for more than a year when properly stored.
If you use water instead, you can make up for the loss of flavor with salt-free seasoning blends. Or you could stretch a can of soup into more portions by adding a low-salt ingredient such as a bag of frozen veggies, or some brown rice or pasta.
The following recipe for Hearty Vegetable Beef Soup provides protein in the form of beef. Purchasing lean cuts will reduce any saturated fats. The recipe also has veggies, which provide a range of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. The chicken broth adds flavor, but you could use vegetable broth instead, or cut it with water to reduce the salt. Bay leaves, thyme, and pepper all add delicious flavor without increasing the sodium.
One serving is one cup, and provides 173 calories, 3g fat, 28mg cholesterol, 331mg sodium, 25g carbohydrates, 6g fiber, and 12g of protein.
Hearty Vegetable Beef Soup
3/4 cup chicken broth (low sodium, 14.5 oz can)
2 cups mixed vegetables (fresh, frozen, or canned)
4 oz beef (cooked and diced)
1 tsp thyme leaves (crushed)
1-1/4 cup noodles (narrow, uncooked)
⦁Heat broth and water. Add vegetables, meat and seasonings. Bring to boil, reduce heat and let boil gently, uncovered, for 15 minutes.
⦁Add noodles. Cook until tender, about 10 minutes.
Remove bay leaf. Serve hot.
Visit www.SNAPEDNY.org for more tips and tricks and to find virtual or in-person classes.
If you’re interested in learning more about healthy cooking that saves you money, check us out on Facebook @snapedny or email skm99@cornell.edu.
USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides nutrition assistance to people with low income. It can help people buy nutritious foods for a better diet. To find out more, call 1 (800) 352-8401.
Sarah Martin is a lead nutritionist in the SNAP-Ed NY Northwestern Region, which includes Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties. SNAP-Ed NY is funded by SNAP and delivered by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Martin writes a nutrition column for The Daily News. Read past columns at thedailynewsonline.com
