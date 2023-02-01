February is National Heart Health Month! It’s also a new year, and more than one-third of Americans have set resolutions. Many of these include eating healthier.

“Healthy” is a broad term. We often associate it with eating fresh foods that have been minimally processed. These include fruits and veggies, whole grains or leaner meats instead of “junk” foods that can be high in saturated fats, sodium, and added sugar. While no foods are outright bad, some foods are less good for us and are best eaten sometimes instead of all the time.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1