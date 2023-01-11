Fats... There’s a lot of talk lately about fats! Good fats, bad fats, high fat or low fat diets, fats for performance, weight loss, or inflammation.
So what’s the deal with fats?
Fats are common in many foods – meat and poultry, fish, eggs, and dairy, nuts and seeds, and some fruits such as avocados. There’s no doubt that our bodies need fat to function. They help us absorb certain vitamins, provide insulation and protect our organs, and help us store nutrients. Fat also provides calories – more than protein or carbs, in fact. For this reason, serving sizes for high-fat foods tend to be small, such as a single slice of cheese or a quarter-cup of nuts.
We can group fats into two main types, saturated or unsaturated.
Saturated, or solid, fats generally come from animals. Think of a stick of butter, or the fat on a steak. There’s one plant-based exception. That exception is coconut oil. Like other saturated fats, it’s solid at room temperature.
Saturated fats can raise our risk of heart disease and unhealthy fats in the blood, such as “bad” cholesterol or triglycerides. We should try to limit our saturated fats by choosing low fat dairy or removing visible fat from meats.
Unsaturated fats are liquid at room temperature. These fats generally come from plants and fish. Fish, in fact, have a particularly heart-healthy fat called an omega-3. These can help fight chronic inflammation in the body. It is recommended to enjoy fish twice a week to get these omega-3 fats. We also find omega-3s in avocados, walnuts, flax and chia seeds.
Unsaturated fats are the best fats for our health. Olive oil is often considered the healthiest cooking oil because it is high in unsaturated fats. It does not need to be extra virgin olive oil. Canola oil can also be a good option.
You may see another category of fats called trans fats. These are usually man-made fats that are particularly unhealthy for us. This is because they can both lower good (HDL) cholesterol and increase bad (LDL) cholesterol.
Trans fats are not commonly used anymore, though sometimes margarines or baked goods may contain them. Look for foods that list “0g trans fat” on the label. You can also check the ingredients list. If it includes “partially hydrogenated” oils, it may have trans fats.
Looking to try a new recipe? Here is a fun spin on fish, Salmon Cakes with Mango Cucumber Salsa. It uses salmon, an excellent source of protein and those heart-healthy omega-3 fats. The cakes are topped with mango cucumber salsa. Mangos and cucumbers represent our fruits and vegetables food groups. Adding colorful fruits and veggies to your meal can add a wide array of nutrients. These include vitamin C, vitamin A, magnesium, and potassium.
One cake is one serving, and provides 200 calories, 12g fat, 170mg sodium, 0mg cholesterol, 22g carbohydrates, 5g fiber, and 4g protein.
Salmon Cakes with Mango Cucumber Salsa
Ingredients
1 (15 oz) can salmon, skin and bones removed
½ cup bread crumbs
1 egg, beaten
2 Tbsp mayonnaise
2 Tbsp olive oil, divided
Salt and pepper
Mango Cucumber Salsa
2 ripe mangoes, diced
1 cucumber, seeded and diced
1 red bell pepper, diced
¼ cup cilantro, chopped
1 lime (juiced)
¼ tsp salt
Directions
Salmon Cakes
Combine salmon, bread crumbs, egg, mayonnaise, and 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper
Shape salmon into four patties and refrigerate 20-30 minutes. Make the Mango Cucumber Salsa while you wait.
Heat remaining oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add salmon and cook 5 minutes per side, until browned and cooked through.
Mango Cucumber Salsa
Combine mangoes, cucumber, and red bell pepper in a mixing bowl.
Add cilantro, lime and salt. Stir to combine. Taste and adjust with additional lime juice or salt.
Sarah Martin is a lead nutritionist in the SNAP-Ed NY Northwestern Region, which includes Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties. SNAP-Ed NY is funded by SNAP and delivered by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Martin writes a nutrition column for The Daily News. Read past columns at thedailynewsonline.com