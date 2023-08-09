It’s easy to reduce food to something that fills a physical need. Our bodies do need calories, protein, and other nutrients, after all. But food is more than just fuel. Food is also a source of comfort. It’s a way to connect with friends, family, and ancestors. We use traditional dishes to get in touch with our roots, and we nourish our families with tasty, filling dishes.
Lately, we’ve heard a lot about mindfulness. Mindfulness is simply the act of being present with whatever you’re doing at the moment. Not stewing over the past or worrying about tomorrow. Instead, you’re totally engaged in where you are right now – whether you’re talking to a friend, going for a walk, or eating a snack.
When we practice mindful eating, we engage all our senses. We smell food cooking, watch the ingredients coming together – perhaps even hear a package opening or dry pasta hitting a pot of water. Let these things distract you from other concerns – enjoy the process of making food.
There are three components to mindful eating – reflection, connection, and protection.
Reflecting is about the who, what, where, when, and why of your meal. Are you eating because you’re hungry, bored, or anxious? If you are bored, try stretching or going for a walk. If you’re thirsty, hydrate with water. And if you’re feeling stressed, a walk, a few deep breaths, journaling, or a cup of tea might soothe you.
Think about the setting of your meal as well. Is it a quiet, pleasant place where you can eat undisturbed? If not, can you make it more so? Take a moment to enjoy your meal using all five senses. Some meals smell like the season. Apple and pumpkin make us think of autumn. Crisp, cool, colorful salads bring up images of hot summer days.
Remember that food nourishes the body, so enjoy a healthy overall eating pattern. Mix up fruits and veggies, whole grains, lean proteins, and low- or fat-free dairy. We all choose sugary treats or high fat foods sometimes. Honor those occasions, and try to keep them as sometimes occurrences instead of daily ones.
The next thing to consider is the connection – to your body, to the food, and to the people around you. How are you feeling as you prepare your meal? This could be at home, in a parked car, or in the break room at work. How does your body feel when you’re hungry? Some people get tired, or unfocused, or hangry. Maybe your stomach growls or you feel a little shaky. How does that feeling change as you consume your snack or meal?
Take a moment to appreciate the meal. What does it look like? What colors are in it? Does it have a scent? Take a bite and close your eyes. Is it crunchy or creamy? Sweet or tart? Eat slowly and tune in to the changes in your body and mind. Think about who you might be enjoying your meal with as well – are you eating with co-workers, family, or friends? Does the company enhance your experience? And if not, how might you change it?
Taking time to think about these things can also help you slow down. Life gets hectic and we often scarf our food so we can move on to the next task. Try to set aside distractions and allow yourself to appreciate your meal. It takes about 20 minutes for your brain to recognize that you’re full. Slowing down allows the brain to catch up.
The last thing to consider is protection. Guard your lunchtime! Too often we eat on the go because somehow it doesn’t feel productive to take time to “just” eat. But taking the time to enjoy your meal is important and worthwhile. Find a peaceful place to eat if you can and give yourself adequate time. Try to set aside things that can distract us easily- like a smartphone or the TV. Take a moment to enjoy the experience, and to express gratitude for the meal.
Lastly, stop eating when you’re feeling satisfied. Give your body and brain time to recognize satiety cues- like a full belly- before reaching for more. This can be tricky, especially when delicious flavors make us crave more. Practice will help, and you can also keep low-calorie, high-nutrient foods like veggies on hand for munching.
Mindful eating can bring us several benefits. In the short-term, it’s a break from the concerns that can overwhelm us throughout the day. Mindfulness allows your body to recognize the nutrients you’ve consumed. And finally, you might find more enjoyment in your meal if you let yourself focus on appreciating it. But like all new habits, mindful eating takes practice too! So take small steps and celebrate your efforts along the way.
If you’re interested in learning more about healthy cooking that saves you money, check us out on Facebook @snapedny or email skm99@cornell.edu. Visit www.SNAPEDNY.org for more tips and tricks and to find virtual or in-person classes.
USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides nutrition assistance to people with low income. It can help you buy nutritious foods for a better diet. To find out more, contact 1-800-352-8401.
Sarah Martin is a lead nutritionist in the SNAP-Ed NY Northwestern Region, which includes Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties. SNAP-Ed NY is funded by SNAP and delivered by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Martin writes a nutrition column for The Daily News. Read past columns at thedailynewsonline.com