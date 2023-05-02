ALDEN — The Alden Farmers Market is seeking some new local farmers and specialty market vendors for its May 13 opening.
ALDEN — The Alden Farmers Market is seeking some new local farmers and specialty market vendors for its May 13 opening.
A large produce farmer is especially needed, organizers said in a news release.
The Farmers Market will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 30. Live entertainment and “Earl’s famous hot dogs” will begin June 3.
Vendors are required to have all the proper permits and licensing for their products and a sales tax number, where applicable. For more information and an application form, contact the Alden Chamber of Commerce at (716) 937-6177 or email secretary@aldenny.org.
