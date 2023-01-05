ALBION — A seven-class series on healthy eating, shopping smart and wellness is being offered through the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Orleans County.
The first one-hour class will take place 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Extension on 12690 Route 31.
The classes will then continue over consecutive Fridays, Extension officials said in a Facebook post. Each will include a cooking demo.
Those who complete the program will receive a kitchen set including an instapot, hot plate, pots and pans. One of the classes will incorporate items from the Pop-Up-Pantry that month. Those interested are asked to contact Marie Gabalski for more details.
