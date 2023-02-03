ATTICA — A pre-Super Bowl party on Saturday will benefit the Attica Food Pantry.

The event is set to 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Louie’s, 38 Market St. It will include $5 all-you-can-eat wings, $2 bottled beer and $2 well drinks.

