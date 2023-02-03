ATTICA — A pre-Super Bowl party on Saturday will benefit the Attica Food Pantry.
The event is set to 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Louie’s, 38 Market St. It will include $5 all-you-can-eat wings, $2 bottled beer and $2 well drinks.
Updated: February 3, 2023 @ 10:03 am
All tips from that time will benefit the food pantry.
Along with the food, tickets remain for a raffle including autographed Buffalo Bills memorabilia and items donated by area businesses. Those interested in raffle tickets may Venmo @Luke-Harding-1 or buy tickets at Louie’s or Harding’s Attica Furniture. Tickets are $10 each or six for $50.
“Please note, you do not need a raffle ticket to come to the party,” said Luke Harding of Harding’s Attica Furniture. “Everyone is welcome to come out and we encourage you to tell your family and friends. But you do need a ticket to win some of the great prizes, like a signed Josh Allen or Stefon Diggs jersey.”
