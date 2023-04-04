BATAVIA — A Dyngus Day celebration will be conducted Monday at Polish Falcons Nest 493.
A Polish platter will be available 4 to 6 p.m. or sold out at the location on 123 South Swan St. Meals are eat-in or takeout.
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 12:46 am
BATAVIA — A Dyngus Day celebration will be conducted Monday at Polish Falcons Nest 493.
A Polish platter will be available 4 to 6 p.m. or sold out at the location on 123 South Swan St. Meals are eat-in or takeout.
Cost is $12 and pre-orders are suggested. Special Dyngus Day raffle tickets will also be available and the bar opens at 2 p.m.
Call (585) 343-0225 or (585) 343-4088 for more information.
