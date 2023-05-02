WARSAW — A drive-thru chicken barbecue will be conducted May 11 by the Warsaw Rescue Squad.
Meals will be served 4 p.m. to sold out at the Fireman’s Building in the village park. Call (585) 943-1318 to reserve a meal.
