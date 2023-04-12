BERGEN — The Bergen United Methodist Church will conduct its annual spring chicken barbecue on May 6.
The meal will include a half chicken, macaroni salad, beans, applesauce and a cookie.
The meal is drive-thru only. Tickets are $14 each and payable when people pick up their dinners.
Reservations are strongly recommended because the meal sells out quickly. For more information or to leave a reservation, call the church office at (585) 494-1312.
