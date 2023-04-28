ALEXANDER — A Mother’s Day chicken barbecue will be conducted May 14 by the Alexander Fire Department.
Meals will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Only 250 meals are available.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 12:26 pm
ALEXANDER — A Mother’s Day chicken barbecue will be conducted May 14 by the Alexander Fire Department.
Meals will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Only 250 meals are available.
The menu will include a half chicken, salt potatoes, macaroni salad, a roll and dessert.
The cost is $15, organizers said. Call (585) 356-3301 to reserve a meal.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1