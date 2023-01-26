ATTICA — A Valentine’s Day lasagna dinner will be conducted Feb. 14 at Attica Trinity United Methodist Church.
The dinner will start 5 p.m. at the church on 75 Main St. Cost is $22 for couples or $12 for singles.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. High 29F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 10:49 am
ATTICA — A Valentine’s Day lasagna dinner will be conducted Feb. 14 at Attica Trinity United Methodist Church.
The dinner will start 5 p.m. at the church on 75 Main St. Cost is $22 for couples or $12 for singles.
Call (716) 560-0290 for reservations.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1