SHELDON — The Sheldon Fire Company will conduct its annual picnic and chicken barbecue with homemade pie on July 23.
The barbecue will take place 11 a.m. to sold out at 923 Centerline Rd. The picnic grounds will open at noon with games, food and refreshments.
Drawings for the Auxiliary theme basket raffle will take place at 7 p.m.
Raffle tickets will also be available for a chance to win 2023 Polaris Ranger 500 4x4 vehicle. The drawing will be at 8 p.m.
Tickets are available now from Sheldon firemen and can also be purchased the picnic.
Live Music by Yank the Cover will take place 6 to 10 p.m.