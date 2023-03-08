SNAP-Ed New York invites consumers to join them in celebrating National Nutrition Month this March through a series of live sessions hosted by its nutrition educators via the SNAP-Ed NY Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The sessions, scheduled for March 15 and 30, will share tips about how making small changes in routines can help make a big difference in one’s health, schedule, and budget.

