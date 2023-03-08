SNAP-Ed New York invites consumers to join them in celebrating National Nutrition Month this March through a series of live sessions hosted by its nutrition educators via the SNAP-Ed NY Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The sessions, scheduled for March 15 and 30, will share tips about how making small changes in routines can help make a big difference in one’s health, schedule, and budget.
National Nutrition Month is an annual campaign created 50 years ago in 1973 by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. During the month of March, everyone is invited to learn about making informed food choices and developing healthful eating and physical activity habits. This year’s theme is “Fuel for the Future.”
Eating with sustainability in mind is a way for people to nourish themselves during every phase of life while also protecting the environment.
SNAP-Ed NY nutritionists are collaborating to help create healthy habits that are both sustainable and consider a wide range of needs. The upcoming live program opportunities will take place from noon to 12:30 p.m. March 15 and 30.
Consumers are encouraged to take a mid-day break and tune in as nutrition educators share simple ways to eat with the environment in mind, save money while grocery shopping, and cook tasty meals at home.
The live sessions will be offered on SNAP-Ed NY’s Facebook page, @SNAPEdNewYork or SNAP-Ed NY’s YouTube channel, @SNAP-Ed NY.
A previous session was offered on March 2.
SNAP-Ed is funded by USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. For more information call Cornell Cooperative Extension Erie County at 716-652-5400 or visit the SNAP-Ed NY website at www.snapedny.org.
