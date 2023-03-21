BATAVIA — St. Joseph’s School will conduct a chicken barbecue Saturday.
Pickup will be noon to 2 p.m. at the school. Tickets are $14 each and pre-sale only.
Call the school at (585) 343-6154 for tickets or check Venmo at @stjosephsschoolbatavia.
