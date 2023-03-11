BLISS — A St. Patrick’s Day dinner and basket raffle will be conducted Sunday at St. Isadore’s Social Center.
The dinners are dine-in or takeout. Meals will be served 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out.
Meals will include corned beef, ham, cabbage, potatoes, pistachio salad, roll and homemade pie. Costs is $14 for adults; $5 for children 5 to 12 years old; and free for children less than 5 years old.
The basket raffle will be conducted 2 p.m. Participants need not be present to win.
The social center is located at 5473 East Main St.
