OAKFIELD — A drive-thru pulled pork dinner will be conducted April 15 at Oakfield United Methodist Church.
Meals cost $15. They will include a pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, potato chips, a drink and dessert.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
OAKFIELD — A drive-thru pulled pork dinner will be conducted April 15 at Oakfield United Methodist Church.
Meals cost $15. They will include a pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, potato chips, a drink and dessert.
Meals will be available 4 to 6 p.m. Call (585) 948-5550 and leave a message or email OakfieldUMC@gmail.com for tickets.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1