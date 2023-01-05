BATAVIA — A spaghetti dinner will be hosted Jan. 14 at VFW Post 1602.
The dinner will take place 4 p.m. to sold out at the post on 25 Edwards St. It’s open to the public.
Dinners will require a $14 donation. Pre-sale tickets are recommended.
Tickets are available at the post or by calling (585) 344-3249 after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
