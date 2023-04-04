STAFFORD — Genesee Cancer Assistance will conduct its annual spaghetti dinner on April 27.
This year’s event will take place 4 to 7 p.m. at the Stafford Fire Hall at 6153 Main St. It will be dine-in or takeout.
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 3:47 am
The dinner is held in memory of Joe Gerace, who was a valued and dedicated volunteer to the organization for many years. Meals are $14 and pre-sale tickets are encouraged.
Pre-sale tickets are available from any board member; by calling (585) 345-0417; or at www.geneseecancerassistance.org.
The menu will include spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread, and dessert.Water, soft drinks and coffee are included for dine-in customers.
A beer and wine cash bar will be available, provided by the Le Roy Country Club.
There will also be various drawings and raffles with tickets available for purchase.
Genesee Cancer Assistance is a community-based, non-profit organization committed to providing financial assistance and free services to cancer patients in Genesee County. It has given more than $500,000 to more than 2,000 patients over its 27 years of operation.
All money raised stays in Genesee County.
This year Genesee Cancer Assistance continues to offer each cancer patient $600 of financial assistance along with the Simply Beautiful program and other free services to help lessen the burden that comes with a cancer diagnosis.
For more information about this event, future events or services, visit www.geneseecancerassistance.org or call (585) 345-0417.
