BATAVIA — A corned beef/ham dinner will be conducted Saturday by the VFW Post 1602 Auxiliary.
The dinner is set for 4 p.m. to sold out and requires a $14 donation. It will take place at the post on 25 Edwards St. and is open to the public.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sunshine early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: March 7, 2023 @ 10:38 am
BATAVIA — A corned beef/ham dinner will be conducted Saturday by the VFW Post 1602 Auxiliary.
The dinner is set for 4 p.m. to sold out and requires a $14 donation. It will take place at the post on 25 Edwards St. and is open to the public.
Pre-sale tickets are recommended. Visit the post or call (585) 344-3249 after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday or Saturday.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1