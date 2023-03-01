WARSAW — A pulled pork dinner is planned Sunday at St. Michael’s Church.
WARSAW — A pulled pork dinner is planned Sunday at St. Michael’s Church.
The meal will take place 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 16 North St. It will be dine-in or takeout.
Meals will include pulled pork and a roll, salt potatoes, baked beans and coleslaw.
Pre-sale purchases are recommended. Call (585) 786-2400 for more information.
