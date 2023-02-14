WYOMING — An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will be conducted Sunday by the Wyoming Hook & Ladder Company.

The breakfast will take place 8 a.m. to noon at the fire hall on 26 Maple St. Cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children 4 to 10 years old; and free for children 3 years old and younger.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1