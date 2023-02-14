WYOMING — An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will be conducted Sunday by the Wyoming Hook & Ladder Company.
The breakfast will take place 8 a.m. to noon at the fire hall on 26 Maple St. Cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children 4 to 10 years old; and free for children 3 years old and younger.
The menu will include buckwheat and sweet cream pancakes and french toast; Wyoming County maple syrup; sausage gravy and biscuits; ham and sausage; scrambled eggs; hash browns; and fruit.
Firefighters will also be collecting food for Wyoming Central School’s backpack program. It’s asked that people bring a non-perishable item or backpack to support area children.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.