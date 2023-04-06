BATAVIA — The YWCA plans to honor four people for the ways in which they embody its mission. The organization will do so at this year’s Women of Inspiration Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 29 at the Batavia Country Club.

The honorees will be retired Hospice Nurse and former Director of Community Hospice of Rensselaer County Anne Ianello, a community volunteer; retired educator and community volunteer Debbie McAllister; Crossroads House founder and Director of Residential Care Kathy Panepento; and Gerontologist, CTA and Adjunct gerontology Professor Amy Swanson, also a community volunteer.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1