BATAVIA — The YWCA plans to honor four people for the ways in which they embody its mission. The organization will do so at this year’s Women of Inspiration Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 29 at the Batavia Country Club.
The honorees will be retired Hospice Nurse and former Director of Community Hospice of Rensselaer County Anne Ianello, a community volunteer; retired educator and community volunteer Debbie McAllister; Crossroads House founder and Director of Residential Care Kathy Panepento; and Gerontologist, CTA and Adjunct gerontology Professor Amy Swanson, also a community volunteer.
“They stood out and were considered for the Women of Inspiration Award for the way in which they have dedicated their lives to betterment of women, children and the community through their volunteer and professional efforts throughout their lifetimes,” said YWCA Executive Director Millie Tomidy-Pepper.
Ianello grew up in Batavia and graduated from Batavia High School. She and her husband, Rick, retired and moved back to Batavia in 2017. Anne Ianello started volunteering at Richmond Memorial Library. She delivers library materials to several older adults at Washington Towers who are unable to travel to the library. She has developed relationships with the people she serves and has genuine concern for their well-being, the YWCA wrote in a press release.
“At least once a quarter she comes into the library and calls 30-45 program participants who have long overdue materials and/or whom we haven’t heard from in a while. This serves as a friendly welfare check as well as prompting service to individuals who may not remember to contact us for another delivery and pickup. Anne also helps with the monthly Friends of the Library Book Sale,” it wrote.
For her service to the library, Ianello received the 2022 “Friend of the Year,” awarded by the Friends of the Richmond Memorial Library.
Prior to focusing on her family, she taught special education for Genesee, Wyoming, BOCES and Le Roy Central School. She also worked as a SEALTA coordinator at Genesee-Wyoming BOCES. She finished her career as a student teacher supervisor for SUNY Geneseo, monitoring over three hundred student teachers who have stated they found her so inspirational. She was a member of Genesee County chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an organization for outstanding women educators. She launched Books & Bibs for babies adopted by Richmond Memorial Library and the financial support of Kiwanis is still active today.
McAllister is active with her church Bergen Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where she has been a deacon for six years.
Panepento is a registered nurse (RN) and a certified End of Life (EOL) doula who has worked in end-of-life care doula for more than 40 years. She identified a need within the community for a home where individuals could reside in their final stage of life, said Steven Johnson, president of the Crossroads House Board of Directors. In 1998, she founded Crossroads House to fulfill this need. Director of Resident Care and End-of-Life Doula Services Panepento also serves on the Crossroads House board.
“Kathy opened Crossroads House with the philosophy that admission is free of cost and based solely on need, regardless of religion, age, sex, race, creed, economic status, or other distinctions,” Johnson wrote. “This driving force of hers will assure so many more will experience her mission ‘to help you live your best life until your last breath.’”
Genesee Community College Professor Emeritus Christine Belongia said she has known Swanson for almost 25 years. She said Swanson’s early life was characterized by considerable trauma. Swanson’s mother brought her to Western New York, after fleeing an abusive relationship in Oregon.
After graduation from SUNY Fredonia, Amy married Garth Swanson and they started a family. Their first son, Anders, was born in 2005. The Swansons learned Anders had brain cancer, He survived and is cancer-free.
Through it all, she found time to advocate for others ... whether it is the Stroll for Strong Kids, Camp Good Days and Special Times, etc.
Her husband passed away from colon cancer in January 2022. She now works at BOCES with some of its most challenging students, students that have been removed from traditional classrooms.
Tickets are $35 each. They are limited to the first 150 people and may be bought through April 15. To get tickets, visit ywcagenesee.org or make a check out to The YWCA of Genesee County and send it to 301 North St., Batavia, NY 14020.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.