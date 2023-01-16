For National Slow Cooker Month, a Carolina classic

My new year columns often examine resolutions. Hopefully, yours involves eating more pork.
Because while January is historically a time for reset and renewal, it’s also National Slow Cooker month. And this set-it-and-forget-it recipe, one of only a handful I’ve ever made in the slow cooker (and the only thing I’ve made more than once), is a keeper that won’t wear out its welcome the way many cold-weather Crock Pot classics do as temperatures climb.
Pulled pork sandwiches, after all, are a summer barbecue food, too.
Much like the recent recipe for peanut butter marshmallow squares we printed — which has been confirmed by others to be as idiot-proof as I promised — you really can’t mess this one up. It takes a lot longer — anywhere from 5 to 12 hours depending on the size of the pork butt and the time you have to cook it — but the ease, as is often the case with the slow cooker, is built right in.
I got my first slow cooker many moons ago after a lot of hemming and hawing. I actually cook, I reasoned. The slow cooker seemed like cheating. (I know, I know: snobby. Consider it proof that human can change and open their minds. Just don’t ask me to dumb down my coffee.) Soon after, a friend of mine in Colorado — a snowy place where rich, hearty, slow cooker recipes have even greater value, I’d imagine — sent me a recipe book, so proud was he of my personal growth.
I’m not sure I ever opened it. Because right in the little booklet that came with my slow cooker was this recipe for Carolina-style pulled pork.
I love barbecue of all kinds, but I have a special relationship with the vinegary goodness of North Carolina’s eastern variety, which many refer to as its “original” recipe. South Carolina, too, is divided on the best way of doing things — but vinegar and spice figures hard into the mix for the eastern and southern counties. Heck, I enjoy a good mustard sauce, too, but let’s not get off track.
This recipe leans hard into cider vinegar, cayenne and red pepper flakes. I like to lean a little harder into the last two. Part of the jus you’ll throw together for this gets poured over the butt (I always go bone-in) will be drizzled over the roast, which you’ll first cover with a simple, four-ingredient rub. The rest gets reserved for drizzling on the pork itself, imbuing the tender shreds with a heavenly acidic and spicy bite.
Some folks want that sugar, of course, and so you might want to have your favorite sticky-sweet sauce on hand. When using the entire roast for a group, I generally divide the meat into two bowls, one plain — to allow for a clean vinegar drizzle — the other tossed in sauce. More often than not, it’s the saucy stuff that goes first, but that’s OK. I’m used to being in the minority. Once in awhile I can even make a convert, if temporary, by selling the beautiful way the drizzle balances all that tender, fatty pork with its tang.
Even drained — and I wouldn’t drain it too dry — this is wet meat. The juice is nice. If you want a fall apart sandwich, this is your jam. If you want it a little sturdier, line the base bun with pickles (more bite, yay!), pile on the meat, then top it with a generous heap of slaw — homemade if you have it or, as I did during on-the-fly holiday cooking — a basic buy from the Publix deli.
Steak fries from the frozen section completed the meal. (I really have come a long way.)
If the end of 2022 taught me anything, it’s that new year resets can mean a lot of things. It doesn’t always have to be about your diet.
(See you at the gym!)
Crock Pot Carolina Pulled Pork
Ingredients
1 onion, quartered
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon paprika
2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
4 pounds boneless pork butt or shoulder roast
2/3 cup apple cider vinegar
4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 1/2 teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
10 hamburger buns
Coleslaw for serving
Instructions
Place onions in slow cooker.
Combine brown sugar, paprika, salt and pepper. Rub on roast.
Place roast on top of the onions.
Combine vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, red pepper flakes, sugar, mustard, garlic salt and cayenne. Stir to combine. Drizzle 1/4 of the mixture over roast.
Cover and refrigerate the remaining vinegar mixture.
Cover pot and cook on low 10-12 hours or high, 5-6 hours. Remove meat and onions.
Pull pork apart into shreds. (Optional: Toss meat in your favorite barbecue sauce. Warm sauce beforehand.)
Serve meat and onions on buns. Bring remaining vinegar mixture to room temp or a little warmer. Drizzle over sandwiches.
Top sandwiches with coleslaw. Enjoy with your side of choice.