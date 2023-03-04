BATAVIA — William Tecumseh Sherman is one of the Civil War’s more controversial generals.

“What a complex guy this is. This is a guy you love and hate by turns,” said Derek Maxfield, an associate professor of history at Genesee Community College and author of a new book about the general. “(Sherman) is the kind of guy who is so deep and so fascinating. You can’t take your eyes off him.”

