BATAVIA — William Tecumseh Sherman is one of the Civil War’s more controversial generals.
“What a complex guy this is. This is a guy you love and hate by turns,” said Derek Maxfield, an associate professor of history at Genesee Community College and author of a new book about the general. “(Sherman) is the kind of guy who is so deep and so fascinating. You can’t take your eyes off him.”
While Maxfield said he doesn’t necessarily admire Sherman, he is fascinated by him. And it is this fascination which led him to write his latest biography, “Man of Fire: William Tecumseh Sherman in the Civil War.”
“This is a project I’ve had in mind for a long time,” Maxfield said. In 2020, his first book was “Hellmira: The Union’s Most Infamous Civil War Prison Camp” about the prisoner of war camp in Elmira. At the time he had been studying Sherman for many years. Before the Elmira project, he wanted to write about Sherman for his first book.
However, his editors asked him to write about the Elmira prison. As a result, Maxfield had to put the Sherman biography on the back burner until the Elmira book was finished.
Maxfield said the force of Sherman’s personality is what drew his interest. Describing Sherman as a “force of nature,” he said the Civil War general is fiercely intellectual and a guy who was continually in search of himself.
“That’s kind of my central thesis. Here is a guy who is always trying to figure out who he was. Trying to find his identity,” he said. “The search for that, I can identify with very much.”
Maxfield was in college at SUNY Cortland studying the Civil War when he was initially introduced to Sherman. Since then, he’s been researching and reading up on Sherman.
During his research, Maxfield said he found out the general was more insecure than he came off as.
“That was something that really struck me,” he said. “Then he has these interesting struggles he goes through in his life.”
For example, Maxfield said in Kentucky, Sherman appears to have had a mental breakdown. At the time, Sherman was called insane. Maxfield said you really feel for the guy because what he is struggling with is anxiety — something we have a really good understanding of now, but that people didn’t have an understanding of back then.
Maxfield said the episode in Kentucky would have broken most people. However, Sherman rises from the ashes like a phoenix.
Sherman’s historic reputation has changed over time. Stories such as “Gone with the Wind” characterized Sherman as a monster, Maxfield said, and in popular culture he has a reputation as a firebrand arsonist.
“I guess what I’m trying to get across is that it’s not that simple,” he said. “Here is a guy who really went through many of the same struggles that a lot of us go through.”
“Man of Fire” features appendices penned by GCC Associate Professor of English Tracy Ford, Associate Professor of English Michael Gosselin and Student Success Coach Jess Maxfield. The book is being released as part of the Emerging Civil War Series. Books in the series feature appendices following the main text that cover topics from the book in more depth.
Maxfield said he thinks the inclusion of the appendices is a really cool thing.
“You got all these people associated with GCC that all have things to say about Sherman,” he said. “Really, they strengthen the quality of the book immeasurably.”
Since joining Genesee Community College in 2009, Maxfield has built a reputation as an exceptional storyteller, author, playwright, director and award-winning teacher. He has twice been awarded SUNY’s highest system-level honor. Maxfield was recognized in 2013 with the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Scholarship and Creative Activities and in 2019 the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching.
He has written, directed and performed in a number of plays which have toured the country, including “Now We Stand by Each Other Always” in which he portrayed Gen. Ulysses S. Grant. “Now We Stand by Each Other Always” explores the relationship between Grant and Sherman.
More recently, Maxfield was commissioned by the Landmark Society of Genesee County to produce a play highlighting the Brisbane family of Batavia. “Brothers at Odds: The Brisbane Story” brings the history of Batavia’s Brisbane Mansion and the people who lived there to life.
In celebration of the release of his book, Maxfield is hosting a book launch party from 6 to 9 p.m. March 17 at the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council, 201 East Main St., Batavia. The event is free and open to all. Copies of “Man of Fire” will be available for sale and signing.
“Man of Fire: William Tecumseh Sherman in the Civil War” is also available for purchase from publisher Savas Beatie or Amazon.