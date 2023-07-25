Staff and Wire Reports
(TNS) – Foreigner is calling it quits after nearly 50 years.
The “Hot Blooded” rock band’s “Historic Farewell Tour,” includes three concerts in Upstate New York. The first is Friday at the Darien Lake Amphitheater, 9993 Alleghany Rd., Darien Center; followed by an Aug. 1 show at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, and Sept. 2 at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, which takes place during the 2023 New York State Fair. Loverboy will open all three shows at 7 p.m. Tickets at available at livenation.com.
Billboard reports more tour dates, including outside of the U.S., are expected to be added through 2024.
The lineup will include original guitarist Mick Jones, who formed Foreigner in 1976 with singer Lou Gramm, and current lead vocalist Kelly Hansen. It’s unclear if the 72-year-old Gramm, who lives in the Rochester suburb of Webster, will appear at any shows on the final tour.
“Foreigner is a completely revitalized band with a whole new energy that has won the hearts of our fans all over the world, and I want to go out while the band is still at the top of its game,” Jones, 77, told Billboard.
The band is best known for 1970s and ‘80s hits such as “Feels Like the First Time,” “Hot Blooded,” “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” “Cold as Ice,” “Juke Box Hero” and “Urgent.” Foreigner is also continuing its tradition of inviting local school choirs to perform with the band at each concert stop.