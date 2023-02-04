Sounds of old and new

Andrew Fory has learned to play the theorbo, a largely-forgotten musical instrument common in the 17th century. He’ll be performing during an upcoming concert at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.

LE ROY — Andrew Flory will be returning to Le Roy to perform at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church as part of the 2023 free concert series “Music at St. Mark’s.”

Flory, who is a classical guitarist doctoral student at the Eastman School of Music, will be playing a theorbo during the first half of the concert. A theorbo is a member of the lute family and was invented at the very beginning of the 17th century as an accompaniment instrument for voice and opera.

